A former Idaho state senator and well-known lawyer has passed away.
Representatives from the Idaho Legislature announced Thursday Mark Nye had passed away at the age of 76.
Nye was raised in Pocatello, earned a Bachelor's degree from Harvard, and then a law degree from the University of Idaho.
He was elected to the Idaho House of Representatives in 2014 and two years late was elected to the state senate, where he has served ever since.
Early in 2022, Nye announced he would not run for re-election.
Rep. James Ruchti, who is running for Nye's seat, said his passing is hard to process.
“Mark was an essential part of this community for so many years,” Ruchti said. “Mark was a respected attorney, a huge supporter of ISU and loved by the community. I think the thing I most respected about Mark was that he was kind to people. From the janitor to the CEO, he treated people with respect.”
“Mark will be missed,” Ruchti added. “The community won’t be the same without him.”
Gov. Brad Little also released a statement on Nye's passing.
“Teresa and I are saddened to learn of the passing of Mark Nye, a loyal public servant, and leader in the Pocatello community," he said. "Mark’s efforts to better Idaho significantly impacted our state and will never be forgotten. Our sincere condolences are with his family and loved ones.”
