Former Idaho lawmaker Aaron Von Ehlinger has been found guilty of rape.
That's the verdict that came back from the jury on Friday after about 11 hours of deliberation over two days. The jury also found Von Ehlinger not guilty on the charge of forcible penetration.
Von Ehlinger will have to register as a sex offender and could face up to life in prison. He was taken back into police custody after the guilty verdict and his sentencing is set for July 28.
Von Ehlinger resigned his position in the Idaho House of Representatives in 2021 after a 19-year-old legislative intern accused him of raping her at his apartment after they'd gone out to dinner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.