As an NFL player, Marques McFadden spent three years in the league playing with players like Tom Brady, Michael Vick, Quincy Carter, and Brett Favre.
But after his professional sports career ended. He found himself in a downward spiral where he soon became incarcerated.
It was then where he found his next goal to get jump over his obstacle.
"I had been cutting hair since I was nine years old so, you know, my mom told me when I was doing time she said 'What are you going to do next?' She goes "You're pretty good at cutting hair. Why don't you think about doing that," said McFadden.
He currently owns MAC Barbershop in Boise and Playas Barbershop in Idaho Falls.
"I just got word that out here in Idaho Falls that there's a need for someone to do ethnic hair especially for men's hair," said McFadden.
Originally a St. Louis native, McFadden has been an Idahoan for nearly three decades, but he did feel it was a challenge at times.
"It was a challenge living out here in Idaho and there being so few of us that, you know, we pretty much stuck together," said McFadden.
Obstacles as a person of color started dating back to his fifth grade year.
"One of the teachers made a really outlandish comment towards me, and I'm over here nine years old, you know, and she's talking really racially towards me in front of class of about 42 kids," said McFadden.
Whether it was obvious or subtle, he found there to be discrimination in the state here and there.
"Being in Idaho itself, there are quite a few people that will how would we say 'subtly' let you know that they're racist," said McFadden.
From his experience, he wants to enable black youth to understand on thing.
"There's gonna be adversity that strikes, you know, there's gonna be things people say and everything, but you got to know that with inside yourself there's a whole lot you can contribute towards," said McFadden.
With February being Black History Month, McFadden stated the month is a good time to shed light on the ones who contributed before him.
Now, every day of the year, he's believes he's making an impact in homage to the month of February.
"365, seven days a week man. We're making black history," said McFadden.
And he aims to make that same impact with the people that walk in his barbershops.
"I feel like the knowledge that I have and the information that I've gathered that I can share that with each and every client based on what they need as well as giving a great haircut," McFadden with a laugh and a smile.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.