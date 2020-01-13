A former Pocatello Police officer was in Bannock County court Monday, but as a defendant, not as a witness.
29 year-old Ryan Davis was arrested by Pocatello Police on January 1 for felony aggravated assault and felony attempted strangulation.
A woman says he attacked her and held a gun to her head at his home on Poplar Street on New Year’s Eve.
Court documents describe Davis grabbing the woman's wrist, pulling her hair, throwing her around the home and putting a handgun to her forehead.
Monday in Judge Thomas Clark’s courtroom, Davis's preliminary hearing was continued. It's been rescheduled for Feb. 3rd at 1:30 p.m.
A special prosecutor, Doug Wood, is appointed to represent the state.
