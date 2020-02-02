Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM TO IMPACT THE REGION INTO THE DAY MONDAY... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST MONDAY... * WHAT...A POSSIBLE FLASH FREEZE ON ROADWAYS SUNDAY AFTERNOON OR EVENING, ALONG WITH TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 5 INCHES, EXCEPT 6 TO 12 INCHES ABOVE 5,500 FEET, WITH LOCALIZED HIGHER AMOUNTS. WINDS COULD GUST AS HIGH AS 40 MPH. * WHERE...THE EASTERN MAGIC VALLEY, RAFT RIVER REGION, AND LOWER SNAKE PLAIN, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO BURLEY, OAKLEY, ALBION, MALTA, SWEETZER SUMMIT, HOLBROOK, ROCKLAND, AMERICAN FALLS, ABERDEEN, POCATELLO, CHUBBUCK, FORT HALL, AND BLACKFOOT. * WHEN...FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM MONDAY EVENING. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE DIFFICULT DUE TO A COMBINATION OF SNOW, ICY ROADS, AND BLOWING AND DRIFTING, ESPECIALLY FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING. AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING AND EVENING COMMUTES MONDAY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&