Going into week five of the Idaho legislative session at the state capitol in Boise.
Former State Representative Dustin Manwaring says one of the hot topics at legislative session right now is the proposed legislation by local business man and founder of Melaleuca, Frank Vandersloot.
Vandersloot is working with leaders in Boise to create the Idaho Patient Act.
That law would require health care facilities to bill patients within 30 days of the visit, give a consolidated summary of services within 60 days of visit, provide a final statement after insurance and other payments are made in a timely manner, wait 60 days after the final statement before charging interest on unpaid bills, wait 180 days after the final statement before taking collection action and puts a cap on legal costs.
Manwaring says this is a step in the right direction.
“I think it has the potential to have the biggest impact, long term impact in the State of Idaho and medical billing and just medical services and consumer, on the consumer side of things than anything else I’ve seen this session,” says Dustin Manwaring, Former State Representative for District 29, Pocatello.
Vandersloot spent time at the state capitol in Boise last week, pushing this piece of legislation.
