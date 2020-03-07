A former state representative is running for re-election.
Former State Representative Dustin Manwaring announced on Saturday that he is running for re-election to the District 29 House Seat.
Manwaring held that same position from 2016 to 2018.
He says he’s spent a lot of time preparing himself to return to Boise and will get straight to work representing the people of Pocatello.
In combination with his prior legislative service and experience, Manwaring has continued to run a business and estate planning law practice for nearly a decade in Southeast Idaho.
“I’m concerned about some of the bigger issues in our state over the next decade and couple decades and for my son and eventually grandchildren. I think we need to have people over there that are fighting for lowering health-care costs, making sure that we’re continuing to invest in education. Looking for ways to build Idaho’s infrastructure and new funding ways for transportation and distribution,” says Dustin Manwaring, Former State Representative.
Manwaring currently serves as the Vice President of the Lillian Valley School Board, serving Native American children on the Blackfoot side of the Fort Hall Indian Reservation and is the sub-committee chair of the Pocatello Chamber of Commerce Legislative Council.
