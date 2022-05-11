A former state senator held a book signing on Tuesday.
Evan Frasure was born and raised in Pocatello, is a former state senator, spent nine years teaching at Century High School and is now an author of his own book.
The book is titled 'The Legacy of Lincoln's Idaho' and has stories from several other local authors with stories from life in the Idaho territory, to travel in the state and sections about Pocatello.
The book took about six yeears to complete.
"We've got all these wonderful stories from officials that know Lincoln's life very well and then what we evolved in doing is the people of Pocatello and of Idaho, we have 40 different authors that have written stories that connect Idaho and Lincoln and all kinds of fun stuff, local history," says Evan Frasure, Author.
About half of the authors in the book were at the book signing on Tuesday.
You can find out more about the book at ridenbaugh.com
