Heat Wave 01

In advance of the hot temperatures forecast for the next week, The Shoshone-Bannock Tribal Office of Emergency Management is preparing in the event of power outages.

If the power goes out for more than four hours in the Fort Hall community, they are preparing to accommodate individuals on the medical priority list and elders 62 years of age and over who may need assistance by relocating them to a staging area.

If you have a family member that qualifies and the power is out for more than four hours, then call 208- 681-4857 or 208-251-9324.

