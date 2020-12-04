Fort Hall Reservation now under mask mandate

The Fort Hall Business Council officially approved a face mask mandate for the Fort Hall Reservation Friday. The resolution is effective immediately and will expire when the COVID-19 Emergency Order is terminated. 
 
The resolution requires face coverings be worn in all public places and businesses including restaurants and bars. Patrons of restaurants and bars do not need to wear a mask while eating or drinking. Hotel guests aren't required to wear a mask in their private rooms. 
 
Masks must fit around the nose and mouth. They may be purchased or homemade, but they need to follow CDC guidelines. 
 
Those exempt from wearing a mask are children under two years of age and those who have trouble breathing and require assistance to remove a mask from their face. 
 
Those who fail to comply with the order may be removed from a business or public place. He or she may also be found guilty of trespass. 
 
To see the full resolution, please see attached PDF.
 
 
 
