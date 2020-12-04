Fort Hall Reservation now under mask mandate

Weather Alert

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM SUNDAY FOR ALL OF SOUTHEAST IDAHO... * WHAT...AN EXTENDED PERIOD OF STAGNANT AIR, WITH LIGHT WINDS AND LITTLE VERTICAL MIXING, IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE. DETERIORATING AIR QUALITY IS POSSIBLE. * WHERE...ALL OF EASTERN AND SOUTHEASTERN IDAHO. * WHEN...UNTIL 1 PM SUNDAY. THE STAGNANT AIRMASS COULD POTENTIALLY CONTINUE BEYOND SUNDAY AFTERNOON INTO THE MONDAY AND TUESDAY TIMEFRAME, BUT FORECAST CONFIDENCE IS LOW DUE TO THE STILL UNCERTAIN POTENTIAL FOR A LOW PRESSURE SYSTEM TO MIX THE LOWER ATMOSPHERE SUNDAY. * IMPACTS...PERIODS OF AIR STAGNATION CAN LEAD TO THE BUILDUP OF POLLUTANTS NEAR THE SURFACE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF POSSIBLE, REDUCE OR ELIMINATE ACTIVITIES THAT CONTRIBUTE TO AIR POLLUTION, SUCH AS OUTDOOR BURNING, AND THE USE OF RESIDENTIAL WOOD BURNING DEVICES. REDUCE VEHICLE TRIPS AND VEHICLE IDLING AS MUCH AS POSSIBLE. CHECK WITH LOCAL AGENCIES INCLUDING THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL CONSERVATION FOR POSSIBLE RESTRICTIONS IN YOUR AREA. &&