Fort Hall Reservation now under mask mandate

Kade Garner
MMJ
Followed notifications
- Matt Davenport
Maverik employees band together to help Baby Anita, a shelter dog gets a new leash on life, and the caroling of the bells. Read more
Matt Davenport
The U.S. Marshals Service and local law enforcement in Eastern Idaho are looking for a dangerous fugitive. Read more
Misty Inglet
Anchor/ Producer/ Reporter
Another yearly event is downsizing this year, thanks to the pandemic. It's the annual homeless campout at Caldwell Park. Event organizers from the Aid for Friends homeless shelter tell KPVI about the changes and what participants can expect on Saturday. Read more
Kade Garner
MMJ
A recent study found that more Americans are starting to interact with their neighbors due to the pandemic. Read more
Michael Autovino
Morning Meteorologist
- Blackfoot
Starting Friday, Blackfoot City Hall and the Blackfoot Public Library will be closed to the public. Read more
Misty Inglet
Anchor/ Producer/ Reporter
- Idaho Falls
The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office and Idaho Falls Police Department have arrested three people for a recent construction site theft. Read more
Misty Inglet
Anchor/ Producer/ Reporter
- Rexburg
Elder David A. Bednar will speak at BYU-Idaho's online commencement ceremony on Dec. 16. Read more
Misty Inglet
Anchor/ Producer/ Reporter
- Chubbuck
The Portneuf Medical Center's COVID-19 testing site now calls Chubbuck home. The hospital's chief operating officer tells KPVI why the testing site was moved, and what the community can expect. Read more
Kade Garner
MMJ
Aggressive driving may surge into the holiday season and AAA is reminding drivers to slow down. Read more
Michael Autovino
Morning Meteorologist
- Idaho Falls
