The Shoshone-Bannock Indian Festival might be over, but it was just one stop on a woman's journey to fight cancer.
Nancy Wahtomy is a patient navigator for the Shoshone-Bannock tribes. She guides those in her community through the healthcare process, searching and fighting to get her patients the care they need. Partnering with the ‘American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network’, Nancy was able to put together a special dance at the Shoshone-Bannock Indian Festival. In the fight against cancer, she says it's not just those who are ill that are battling.
“We are doing a women's fancy shawl dance to honor our cancer warriors. And all of our cancer warriors are not just the people who are fighting cancer, but it's everybody that's in their support circle is considered to be a cancer warrior. And so, we're honoring all of those people whose lives have been touched by cancer in some way.”
The 'Woman's Fancy Shawl Dance' is said to imitate a butterfly. Dancers are often donned with flashy regalia, including chokers, bracelets, eagle plumes, moccasins, and, of course, shawls. Girls 18 years of age were asked to participate, and then judges proclaimed three of them the winners.
Nancy talked about how she hopes that the way her community views cancer can change.
“One of the purposes of us having this table and having this event is to really start encouraging my native people to start talking about cancer. And I really encourage people to get the early detection screenings because too many people that I work with didn't.”
Nancy had a second purpose for being at the festival. She was collecting bags for the 'Lights of Hope Project'. For 13 years, the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network has been selling paper bags that are lit at night in Washington, DC, to raise money to fight cancer and to remember those who are impacted. Last year, more than 65,000 were lit, and in September, Nancy will take all those bought and decorated to Washington, DC.
Talking with Nancy, she spoke of the people she’s helped through her work and how they’ve influenced her to be an advocate.
“I’m native. I live in this community. I serve the native people in this community. It's just near and dear to my heart. So, I'm always an advocate of finding resources that help our cancer patients make the cancer journey easier.”
September 19th is when the 'lights of hope' bags will be lit in Washington. To learn more about Nanc's story and to donate, you can visit her ‘American Cancer Society’ webpage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.