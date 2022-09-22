Four people are dead after an accident between Fort Hall and Pocatello Wednesday night.
Idaho State Police responded to a call of a crash around 6:45 p.m.
The crash was between a potato truck and a passenger vehicle near the intersection of Rio Vista and Reservation Roads.
The four people inside the passenger vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene.
Their names of the victims have been released by the Bannock County Coroner; they are:
63-year-old Deborah Pabawena
44-year-old Delight Moemberg
37-year-old Feadem Fidim
And 28-year-old Philip Ponzo
Next of kin have been notified.
The driver of the potato truck was taken to a local hospital.
Fort hall police are continuing their investigation into the accident.
“My heart goes out to all those who were affected by this incident and my condolences to the families impacted,” said Coroner Torey Danner.
