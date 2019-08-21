Four Idaho Falls Police Officers Rise through the Ranks

Today, Idaho Falls police leadership participated in a team bonding activity. This after leadership at the department grew with the promotion of four officers.
Officers from varying leadership positions at the Idaho Falls Police Department repelled down a fire tower this morning to grow and bond as a team. Last week, the department held a promotion ceremony for four officers.
Craig Morgan and Malin Reynolds were promoted from officer to sergeant, Jessica Marley was promoted from sergeant to lieutenant, and Jeremy Galbreaith was promoted from lieutenant to captain.
Whenever officers rise through the ranks, those below them gain a larger support system.
Idaho Falls Police Department Public Information Officer Jessica Clements says, "Well, for the other officers it's always good for them to see their peers growing and expanding in their roles. And these four officers specifically, each of them, had mentioned different ways that they're excited for the opportunity to work with the younger officers, and those officers that are going to be underneath them, to help them learn, and grow, and develop, and to become the best officers that they can; and that is a really positive thing for leadership."
The department says it's excited to see how the officers help improve Idaho Falls Police Department from their new positions.
