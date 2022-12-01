Four Idaho National Laboratory Employees have earned the Women Worth Watching Award.
Tiffany Leavitt, Ashley Finan, Michelle Weist and Krista Harris are being recognized for helping lead the way to excellence in the workplace. The Diversity Journal promotes inclusivity in corporate, non-profit, STEM, government, and higher education. Congratulations to this year’s women worth watching.
