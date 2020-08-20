Four inmates test positive for COVID-19 at local jail

In March, the Bannock County Jail starting implementing new safety measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. On August 19, the jail experienced its first confirmed cases of the illness.
Sheriff Tony Manu says, “Everyone of us working here understood it wasn’t a matter of if, it was a matter of when.”
Thursday morning, Bannock County Sheriff Tony Manu announced that there are now confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the jail. He adds, “Several inmates became symptomatic and the first step was to segregate them from the rest.”
Those inmates were all from the same pod. After separating them from the rest of the pod, Ivy Medical was called in to help.
The six symptomatic inmates were tested early in the week and Wednesday the results came in: four positive, one negative, and one pending. Nursing Director for Ivy Medical Darah Grogan says, “And then we were in touch with the health department here in Pocatello to go forward with testing the rest of the jail which was recommended by the health department as well as the staff here.”
All 235 inmates have now been tested and all staff members are being tested as they rotate through their shifts. Those results will be in by next week.
Grogan says, “Of course, we all know there isn’t a treatment for COVID, it’s symptom management. So, we’ve been managing symptoms.”
To help manage symptoms and prevent further spread through the jail inmates have easier access to pain killers, all inmates have mas, hand sanitizer is available throughout the jail, and pods are disinfected daily.
Sheriff Manu says, “Our priority is the safety of the inmates and staff.”
Around 10 more inmates from the same pod as those who tested positive for COVID-19 are now showing symptoms as well. They, along with all the inmates, have been tested and results are pending.
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in jails and prisons are not considered "active cases" in a health department's official count due to inmates' separation from the general public.
