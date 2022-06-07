Four people have been arrested after police found a large amount of drugs in a vehicle during a traffic stop.
On Sunday, Idaho State Police stopped a vehicle on Interstate 15 near Idaho Falls.
Police had reason to believe that drugs were in the vehicle and found nearly 2,000 fentanyl pills, methamphetamine, marijuana, and a loaded firearm during the search.
Cyndie Chavez and Virginia Adams of Minnesota were arrested on multiple drug related charges.
Two non-U.S. citizen males ages 20 and 43 were also arrested for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Idaho State Police are investigating the case.
