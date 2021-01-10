On Monday, four people will take the oath of office in Bannock County.
Commissioner for District 1 Ernie Moser, Commissioner for District 2 Jeff Hough, Bannock County Prosecutor Steve Herzog, and Bannock County Sheriff Tony Manu will be sworn in.
The ceremony will take place at the Bannock County Courthouse at 624 E. Center Street Room #212.
Face masks are required inside the building and you are asked not to enter the building if you feel sick, have been diagnosed with the Coronavirus, or are recovering from the Coronavirus.
