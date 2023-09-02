Four Utah residents are dead after a two-vehicle accident west of Driggs.
The accident occurred just before 10:00 p.m. Friday night.
Idaho State Police say that a 46-year-old female from Mantua, Utah was eastbound on State Highway 33 when her 2022 Tesla crossed the center line.
A Kenworth commercial vehicle which was being driven by a 44-year-old man from Rexburg was struck by the Tesla.
The driver of the Tesla and the occupants a 22-year-old woman from Kaysville, Utah, a 24-year-old man also from Kaysville, Utah, and one juvenile all died at the scene.
Both the eastbound and westbound lanes of State Highway 33 were blocked for eight hours while crews worked to clear the scene.
This crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
