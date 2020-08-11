Fred Meyer

From Fred Meyer news release:

Fred Meyer is recalling cheese dips sold in our delis because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.No customer illnesses have been confirmed to date.

On July 31, the company was notified by supplier Onions 52 that it had received red, yellow, and white onions from Thomson International, Inc., which had been implicated in the salmonella-related outbreak. On August 1, bulk onions sourced from Thomson International, Inc. were removed from sale in stores that had been identified as receiving the affected product. Subsequently, it was determined that several in-store made cheese dips may have used red onions from the produce department as an ingredient.

The dips, which are in plastic containers, were sold between May 15, 2020 and August 6, 2020. Items impacted include:

Product

UPC

MURRAY’S CHADS SMOKED GOUDA DIP

207083-00000

MURRAY’S JALEPENO JARLSBERG DIP

207181-00000

MURRAY’S BACON CHIVE JARLSBERG DIP

207182-00000

MURRAY’S SOUTHWESTERN JARLSBERG DIP

207185-00000

JARLSBERG DIP

207201-00000

JARLSBERG CHEESE SPREAD

216407-20000

PIMENTO CHEESE DIP

226481-60000

DELI JARLSBERG JALAPENO DIP

236293-70000

DELI BACON CHIVE JARLSBERG DIP

236294-70000

DELI SOUTHWESTERN JARLSBERG DIP

236295-70000

DELI JARLSBERG DIP

237462-40000

JARLSBERG DIP

247199-00000

DELI JARLSBERG CHEESE DIP

286292-70000

DELI APPLEWOOD CHEDDAR DIP

286462-20000

DELI BUFFALO BLUE CHEESE SPREAD

295095-50000

DELI SOUTHWEST CHEESE SPREAD

295408-50000

DELI RANCH CHEESE SPREAD

295409-50000

Out of an abundance of caution, these items have been removed from store shelves and the company has initiated its customer recall notification system that alerts customers who may have purchased recalled products through register receipt tape messages and phone calls.

Customers who have purchased the product described above should not consume it and should return it to a store for a full refund or replacement. Additional questions can be directed to Kroger Customer Connect at (800) 576-4377. Hours of operation are:

Mon-Fri – 7am to midnight EST

Sat,Sun – 7am to 9:30pm EST

