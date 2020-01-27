It's important during the winter months to be safe during outdoor recreation across avalanche terrain.
This Friday, January 31st, the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation is hosting a free Avalanche Awareness Seminar at the Idaho BLM Office in Pocatello from 6 pm to 9 pm.
At the seminar they will discuss safety for backcountry snowmobilers in particular and things to look out for such as different types of terrain, changes in weather that could determine if it's a safe day for recreation or not, and aspects of the hill that could be dangerous.
Another key point will be safety gear and knowing what to have and when to use it.
Matt Lowe, East Region Training Coordinator at IDPR said, "They need to understand what to look out for so they're not getting buried in an avalanche or if they are, you know going with a good group of people who know how to use all their equipment so that they can, someone can rescue them if need be."
A follow up class will be held where they practice burying beacons and finding them and digging in snow trying to find weak layers which could cause avalanches.
This will be held from 9 am to 3 pm at the Crystal Summit parking lot just outside of Pocatello on Saturday, February 1st.
