Bonneville County has issued a mandate ordering the wearing of masks for the next two weeks.
The City of Idaho Falls is teaming up with Idahoan Foods to give away free masks and potatoes on Thursday.
People in the Idaho Falls area can get a free mask and a free package of potatoes at 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and then again from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 at 900 Pier View Drive in Snake River Landing.
They will be giving away one mask per person and one package of potatoes per vehicle while supplies last.
“It’s really great when companies step up like this one, when people need face masks. This is going to help so many people, especially with this mask mandate and this Covid crisis, so for them to do this is really just a tremendous gesture and benefit for the community and we’re really grateful for it,” says Bud Cranor, City of Idaho Falls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.