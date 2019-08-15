Information Provided by Jackson Parks and Recreation
The Teton County/Jackson Parks and Recreation Center is hosting its last FREE ‘Moving Night in the Park’ this Sunday, August 18 at Owen Bircher Park in Wilson. This week’s feature film is the new live action version of ‘’The Jungle Book’’. Sports, crafts and yard games start at 7:30 p.m., followed by show time at 8:30 p.m. The movie will be moved into the Davey Jackson Elementary gym if there is increment weather.
