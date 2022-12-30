A local ride share company will be giving free rides home on New Year's Eve.
To get the free ride home you can download the IZAIC app from Google Play to order your ride from any participating location in Pocatello or Chubbuck.
The service goes from 10:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. on New Year's Eve.
Charley Potter, the owner of the company says it will benefit everyone on the holiday.
"The biggest thing is it reduces that DUI rate, which means people that would normally drive home and get a DUI, it saves them from the ticket, it saves them from all the expenses. It really makes an impact on their lives, but by having less DUI's on the road, potentially it saves lives by nobody getting ran over or hurt," says Charley Potter, IZAIC Ride Share Service.
Some of the participating locations are Oasis, Home Suites by Hilton, Red Lion, Pub New Harmony and Odyssey Bar.
