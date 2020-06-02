According to Idaho Health and Welfare, the suicide rate in the Gem State tends to be higher than the national average in any given year. The "Idaho Suicide Prevention Plan" aims to bring down the rate by 20 percent by the year 2025. Local programs are doing their part to make that happen.
Andra Smith Hansen says, "Life first. Commit to becoming a safe connection. Know that you can make a difference and do something about it."
Smith Hansen leads QPR Training for Idaho Public Health District 6 (SIPH).
QPR stands for: question, persuade, refer.
These 90 minute trainings aim to help the state lower the suicide rate. Smith Hansen says "If we have members of the community across different sectors and in different settings who have that awareness, then they're going to be more confident and more able to safely engage with someone at risk."
To get community members from different sectors of the state engaged in suicide prevention, QPR trainings, like the one Smith Hansen leads, are free to the public and often done online where participants can learn how to reach out to those in need from their homes.
Smith Hansen says, "We're trying to learn how to be effective-safe connections for people in a state of kind of helplessness."
That state of helplessness affects thousands of Americans every year. The CDC reports that suicide claims the lives of nearly 50,000 people in the country annually.
These local trainings have an end goal: to save lives by reaching out to our fellow Idahoans. Smith Hansen says, "By just connecting with them and reaching out, I may be performing a life-saving function."
Smith Hansen is leading four QPR trainings online through Southeast Idaho Public Health on Tuesdays. The second of the four classes took place on June 2 with the remaining two classes scheduled for June 9 and 16 from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m.
These trainings are taking place across eastern Idaho.
For information on how to sign up for a virtual training visit:
OR
http://www.centerforhopeif.com/
For emergency suicide resources please call the Idaho Suicide Hotline at: (800) 273-8255.
Call the national hotline at: 1-800-273-8255
OR
Reach out to the Bannock County Behavioral Crisis Center in Pocatello at: (208) 909-5177.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.