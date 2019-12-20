It's the most wonderful time of the year for free trials to lose weight ahead of the New Year and scammers know this.
The Better Business Bureau is warning of free trial scams, where you may sign up for something and think that's it's free but you could unknowingly contractually bind yourself to agreement where you're paying a monthly fee.
Scammers often target those who are looking to lose weight, so keep a close eye on those magic weight loss pills that seem too good to be true.
You should carefully read the terms of the agreement before signing up for anything to ensure that you won't be charged once it's over.
Jeremy Johnson, Marketplace Manager at Better Business Bureau Northwest and Pacific said, "But a lot of times in these contracts that are very long and very complicated there may be hidden verbiage that signs up for a year at $40 a month and you definitely want to make sure you don't get yourself into that situation."
You should monitor your credit card after the free trial period of something ends to ensure they are not continuing to charge you.
