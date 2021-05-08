A freeze warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for the early morning hours of Sunday, May 9.
This freeze warning much of southeastern Idaho with a hard freeze warning for Mud Lake to Rexburg to St. Anthony.
A freeze warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for the early morning hours of Sunday, May 9.
This freeze warning much of southeastern Idaho with a hard freeze warning for Mud Lake to Rexburg to St. Anthony.
Three local businesses are giving out free potatoes on Saturday. Read more
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Three people were shot on Thursday at Rigby Middle School in Jefferson County. Read more
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
The Idaho Department of Correction is looking for a St. Anthony work camp resident who stole a pickup and left his job in the community. Read more
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
One person was injured in a vehicle versus train crash on Thursday. Read more
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
A local man is fighting for his life after several medical complications. Read more
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Three people have been shot at Rigby Middle School in Jefferson County. Read more
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(Boise) – Attorney General Lawrence Wasden has announced investigators with his Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit arrested a Blackfoot man on Wednesday, May 5, for alleged sexual exploitation of a minor. Read more
Anchor/Producer/MMJ
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
A local man is fighting for his life after several medical complications. Read more
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Three people have been shot at Rigby Middle School in Jefferson County. Read more
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(Boise) – Attorney General Lawrence Wasden has announced investigators with his Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit arrested a Blackfoot man on Wednesday, May 5, for alleged sexual exploitation of a minor. Read more
Anchor/Producer/MMJ
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM MDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected. * WHERE...Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Mud Lake, INL, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort Hall and Aberdeen. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions may kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A few sheltered locations may see minimum temperatures dip just below 28 degrees, which would be a Hard Freeze. The areas with the greatest potential for this include the region from Mud Lake to Rexburg and St. Anthony. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.