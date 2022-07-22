A local county sheriff's office is asking for help identifying a vehicle.
The Fremont County Sheriff's Office is asking for assistance in the identification of a vehicle and or persons involvement in a theft of large sawdust bales from St. Anthony.
If you have any information about the theft, contact the sheriff's office at 208-624-4482.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.