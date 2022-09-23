Fremont County District Judge Steven W. Boyce has ruled on a motion to disallow cameras in the courtroom during the preliminary hearings in the cases of Lori Vallow Daybell and Chad Daybell.
Both the prosecution and defense made a motion to ban media cameras in the courtroom due to an issue they had with Court TV placing a camera in front of Lori Vallow Daybell and placing a microphone on the desk of the defense during a recent court hearing.
On September 15, Jude Boyce heard from the defense council and a lawyer representing over 30 media entities about the issue of cameras in the courtroom.
In Friday’s ruling, Judge Boyce stated that continued visual coverage of the case would pose a great risk to the fair administration of justice.
The judge will still allow reporters in the courtroom during hearings, but not video or still cameras.
