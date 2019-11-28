26 Fresh Pumpkin Pies Delivered To Aid For Friends

What thanksgiving dinner is complete without a piece of pie?
Luckily the residents at aid for friends got to have their pie and eat it too.
A local Pocatello man decided to bake 26 homemade pumpkin pies to be delivered to the shelter run by Aid For Friends.
Spending the last 2 days baking the fresh pies, the residents at the shelter received their Thanksgiving dessert.
KPVI asked Stan Lesback, why he decided to bake all of the pies.
"Like with me, this doesn't but me back too bad and I don't mind doing it."
A full Thanksgiving dinner was also being prepared for the shelter by David Butcher of Elmer's Restaurant to accompany the pies.
(0) comments
