The following is a news release from the Custer County Sheriff’s Office:
On October 11, 1993 at approximately 6:00 p.m. Stephanie Crane has just finished bowling, she had been at the Challis Lanes Bowling Alley, which is across the street from the Challis High School. After she finished bowling she was either headed to her family residence approximately 500 yards away or to the Challis High School to watch soccer practice. Stephanie never made it to either destination.
Sandi Crane, Stephanie’s mother, came to the Custer County Sheriff’s Office at approximately 8:15 p.m. to report her daughter missing. By 9:00 p.m. the Custer County Sheriff’s Office, Custer County Search and Rescue, and Challis Volunteer Fire Department were all out searching for Stephanie. All of Stephanie’s classmates had been contacted she was not with any of them.
The search for Stephanie was suspended at 12:30 a.m. on 10/12/1993. The search for Stephanie resumed at 0700. Approximately 300 searchers, two planes, FBI, ISP, Fish and Game, a team of tracking dogs, a boat crew that checked the river from Challis to Salmon, and hundreds of phone calls failed to turn up any trace of Stephanie. The search continued for Stephanie in the following days.
Over the years that Stephanie has been missing the CCSO has searched different areas around Challis, no trace of Stephanie was found during these searches.
At the time of her disappearance Stephanie was 4’02”. 65 – 85 pounds, she has brown hair and blue eyes, she has a cowlick on the right side of her hairline and a scar near her right eye. Her face is freckled and she has as small gap between her two upper front teeth. She was wearing a maroon and whited striped hooded sweatshirt with the work “GIMME” imprinted on the front, maroon sweatpants and maroon and white tennis shoes.
When Stephanie went missing there was no such thing as an AMBER ALERT (America’s Missing Broadcast Emergency Response). AMBER ALERTS did not come into existence until 1996. Originally named after Amber Hagerman, a nine year old girl abducted and murdered in Arlington Texas on January 12, 1996. Five days after she was abducted a passerby found Ambers body in a rain swollen creek. Amber’s killer has not been found.
Some people that think they have information on Stephanie may be afraid to come forward. During the 2017 trial of the man convicted of murdering Etan Patz, (the first missing to be featured on a milk carton) who disappeared in 1979 it was brought out in court that he confessed to a prayer group and also made a confession to his brother in law that he had hurt a child but no one reported this information to law enforcement.
In 1993 Stephanie’s case was featured on America’s Most Wanted, a television show called Front Page and also reported on by CNN. In 1993 there was no Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, You tube or Fox News Channel. The Custer County relied on volunteers fliers with Stephanie’s pictures. Volunteers also stuffed envelopes with fliers of Stephanie and a cover letter for a nationwide mailing.
In 2016 Stephanie’s case was featured on the Dateline “Cold Case Spot Light” on the internet. In 2018 Stephanie’s case was featured on the ID channel on a show called Disappeared. The episode that featured Stephanie is entitled “Into the Mist”. It is available free on demand on Dish TV until December 31. 2019.
The Custer County Sheriffs still works very closely with the FBI, the Idaho State Police, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and other agencies on Stephanie’s Case.
Stephanie’s case will remain open until she is found. There is $50,000.00 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction for the person responsible for Stephanie’s disappearance.
Every tip that comes into the Custer County Sheriff’s Office about Stephanie is checked into. Please if you think you have information about Stephanie please call the Custer County Sheriff’s Office at 208-879-2232 or you can call the Custer County Sheriff tip line at 208-879-5372 and leave a message. You can also call the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-842-5678). You can leave a comment on Sheriff Lumpkin’s Facebook page or send an email to stephanietips@gmail.com.
