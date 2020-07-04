“He was my youngest, Mason," said mother of Mason Romanalli, Misty Romanelli, "He was 18. His birthday is August 18th. He would have been 19 next month.”
Mason Romanelli was just a kid, hanging out with his friends in Grace, Idaho. His body was recovered from the Last Chance Canal after drowning. He passed away a couple weeks ago.
But many friends of Romanelli had an idea.
“And we decided we should probably do something to help his family out,” said Dylan Slack, a guitarist and vocalist for the band Nothing At Most.
And so they created a memorial event for their lost friend. Local bands performed, and shirts were sold where the proceeds would go to the Romanelli family for future funeral service expenses.
"He was always always supportive of all his friends," said Matthieu Hofland, who was also responsible for making this memorial event happen, "He was always there for you even when other people think you didn’t deserve it. He always had your back on anything.”
Many others wanted to lend a hand however the could.
“I told him ‘anything I can do," stated Bassist Joshua Felts, "I might not be able to do much but if I can play the bass for you, I can play the bass for you.’”
Stephan Saxton although not related to Mason saw him as a brother, and payed tribute to somebody who is gone but not forgotten.
“Honestly it was probably the hardest part about all this," said Saxton, "It was rough. The tattoo artist he did real good. He kept me distracted, he kept me happy. He wasn’t really into tattoos but I’m glad that I can have him immortalized as my first tattoo.”
Dozens of people, whether they be friends, family members, or people within the music community showed up in support. Not only to support the local musicians performing but also to honor the memory of Mason Romanelli.
“It warms my heart to know how much the community supports my son his friends to do something like this," Misty said, "This is totally awesome.”
