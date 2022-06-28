A 'Friendship Fest' is coming to Idaho Falls in August.
The 'Friendship Fest' is an event to raise money to start a new 'Friendship Club.'
The 'Friendship Club' will be an alcohol and drug free environment for those in recovery to go and hang out and socialize with others in the same situation.
'Friendship Fest' will be Saturday August 20th at the Freeman Park Band Shelter in Idaho Falls.
It will go from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
There will be live music, speakers, and a raffle car give-away.
Joe Shumate, the Chair of the Committee, says a 'Friendship Club' back in 1995 saved his life.
"A lot of people in recovery are coming out of a chaotic atmosphere. They still may have that atmosphere at home and it's just a place to socialize with other people that are like-minded and you know we don't want to make any money, we just want to keep the lights on and the doors open," says Joe Shumate, Chairman of Committe and Organizer of Event.
Volunteers are also needed for the event.
You can also donate to the 'Friendship Club' on their 'Go-Fund-Me' page.
