“When an individual hits a crisis and they don’t have the coping skills to deal with it, that’s when they need to be in a more secure space," said Chief Nursing Officer at Madison Memorial Hospital Kevin McEwan.
McEwan says the new Behavioral Health Unit will serve as a resource to people who deal will mental health crises.
Whether it's depression, anxiety or something else, the staff is ready to help.
"We're anxious to be able to help people get to a place where they can be safe in their community, back home, in work, and in school," said McEwan.
Before the unit was built, McEwan says the hospital transported over 100 patients every year from their facility either in the state or to Salt Lake to receive mental health care.
It's a challenge for the patient to deal with being shipped away from their community while dealing with mental health issues, says McEwan.
"It's hard to engage them in the care of the patient when they're hundreds of miles away," said McEwan.
Psychiatrists Jim McCoy and James Morris will be part of a team of registered nurses, social workers and psych techs to provide care.
Morris says the patient completes that team.
"The patient is part of that team, so we're all basically working together as a team in helping them feel well," said Morris.
Their hope is to offer to support patients need to better their mental health and return to their lives better compared to when they first received support.
"We hope to provide some support to them, resources for the patient and their families to find some peace and hope," said McCoy.
