From Peru to Pocatello, one woman starts business to bridge the gap between her two homes

Today from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. is the Goodbye Hello Craft Show at the Mountain View Event Center. One woman is bringing her Peruvian roots to the Pocatello craft fair.
Three times a year, the Mountain View Event Center opens its doors to the craft show.
On Saturday, more than 120 vendors from around the region showed up to sell their goods.
One vendor at the show is a Pocatello transplant who started her online business as a way to share a piece of her culture with others.
Selling alpaca goods from Peru is not only a way to make a living, but also a way to bring together the two countries Fanny Gledhill calls home.
Owner of Simply Peruvian Fanny Gledhill says, "We started as a small business here. I'm from Peru and I wanted to bring some part of my culture and my country over here to my new city. And, I wanted to show them that we have really good products. Good quality products."
Simply Peruvian does not have a brick and mortar location yet, but can be found online at www.simplyperuvian.com.
