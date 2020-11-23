A local couple fights fire and hunger in East Idaho. Chris and Natalie Morris just opened their third Firehouse Subs restaurant. The newest location in Ammon at 3419 S 25th E.
"We've been very fortunate. It's going awesome. We've been really enjoying it; (we're) having a great time." That's what Chris Morris has to say about opening up a third Firehouse Subs location in East Idaho with his wife Natalie.
"I've always wanted to own my business," says Chris. "It's something that we've talked about extensively over the years and we felt like our leadership style would be great for employees and bringing employees to the valley."
The Morris family now employs nearly 70 people across the region.
In February of 2019, they opened shop in Idaho Falls. Then in September of that same year, they purchased the Pocatello location. Earlier this month, they opened up shop in Ammon as well.
"Firehouse Subs has such an amazing reputation as well that a lot of people were excited," says Natalie. "They'd already heard about it when we brought it to the area. So, that was just a major part of, I think, (bringing) a level of comfort."
Less than two years in and three locations later, the couple is comfortable running multiple restaurants.
Chris is a fire fighter full time. When he's at the station, Natalie is manning the house - Firehouse that is.
"It's nice that all of our boys are in school right now so I'm able to have a lot more flexibility, and then I've got my mom who helps out a lot," Natalie adds. "I absolutely love being in here, hoping back and forth between the three stores."
Chris and Natalie have three sons, none of whom are waiting to turn 16 to work at the family business. "They've already come in and worked," Natalie explains. "They've each got their own aprons and name tags. They love coming in and wiping down tables, and stocking chips and breaking down boxes."
As the Morris family gets things settled at their Ammon location, they're already thinking about where they could open a fourth restaurant.
