A waterline break caused a section of ceiling to collapse at Lincoln Court Retirement Center in Idaho Falls.
Dispatch received the call around 4:30 p.m. Friday and were informed that water was coming from the sprinkler system and there was smoke in the building. When Idaho Falls Firefighters arrived, there was no heat or fire. There were no injuries and no residents were displaced. The cause of the collapse was from a frozen waterline that broke within the sprinkler system. Damages are estimated at over $100,000.
