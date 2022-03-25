Local State Representative James Ruchti says he thinks legislation for full-day kindergarten is a good thing.
It would give school districts the option of full-day kindergarten by using $73 million dollars in state literacy intervention money.
It would help boost reading skills among young students.
"That's a great piece of legislation. It's going to help early learning programs, reading initiatives. School districts have the ability at least to use those funds to fund full day kindergarten, so that's a real positive and I think the governor will be very pleased with that bill and the efforts behind it. It's been a long time coming," says State Representative James Ruchti.
The bill has passed both chambers and now heads to the Governor.
