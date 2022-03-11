Lawmakers in the Idaho Senate on Thursday approved legislation to boost reading skills among young students with full-day kindergarten.
The Senate voted 31 to 2 to give school districts the option of full-day kindergarten by using 73 million dollars in state literacy intervention money.
The legislation now goes to the House.
