Garbage and recycling collection delayed due to upcoming holidays

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Southwest to west winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50
mph expected.
* WHERE...The Snake Plain, Eastern Magic Valley and the Arco
Desert including the cities of Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Mud
Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon NM, Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St.
Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort
Hall, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, and Oakley. Interstate 15 from
Pocatello to Camas, Highway 39 from American Falls to Blackfoot,
and Highway 93/75 in the Shoshone area.
* WHEN...From 5 AM to 5 PM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Winds
will cause strong crosswinds and difficult driving conditions
for high profile vehicles, especially on north-south routes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow showers associated with a cold front
may lead to difficult driving conditions at times, especially
from Idaho Falls to Camas along I-15 and from Idaho Falls to
Ashton along Highway 20 from mid to late morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
