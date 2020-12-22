Garbage and recycling collection delayed due to upcoming holidays

Garbage and recycling collection will be delayed in Pocatello due to the upcoming holidays.

Collection will be delayed by one day beginning on December 26th.

Residents with a Friday collection day should place their carts out by Saturday 7-am.

This will also be necessary for those residents for after New Years Day.

The city's sanitation department will offer its special holiday pickup from the 26th to the 31st of December.

If you have any questions regarding this matter contact the sanitation department at (208) 234-6192.

