Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Idaho... Marsh Creek near McCammon affecting Bannock County. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. The road may be compromised. Turn around, don't drown! Please report observed flooding to the National Weather Service in Pocatello via phone, email, or social media, when it is safe to do so. && Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/pocatello. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding due to rain and melting snow is occurring. * WHERE...Marsh Creek near McCammon. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 5.0 feet, the creek is near bankfull from Downata Hot Springs to the confluence of the Portneuf River. Isolated areas of lowland flooding are possible along with ponding. At 5.6 feet, Lowland flooding of fields and cropland is possible from Downata Hot Springs to the confluence of the Portneuf River. Widespread water ponding from the confluence of the Portneuf to Walk Creek Road. Possible water ponding upstream Merrill Road, Goodenough Road, Robin Road, Arimo Road, Sublette Road, and Marsh Valley Road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 12:15 PM MDT Wednesday the stage was 5.1 feet. - Flooding continues to affect fields and outbuildings in Marsh Valley, as well as near Downata Hot Springs. Water is periodically running across US-91 in multiple locations, and Downata Rd remains flooded. With snow continuing to melt out of the mountains and some precipitation forecast, flooding is expected to continue this week. - Forecast...No forecast is available for this location. - Flood stage is 5.6 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 5.1 feet on 01/17/2011. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&