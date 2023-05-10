Garcia's in Pocatello posted on its social media that May 10 was its last day.

A Gate City restaurant is out of business.

Garcia's in Pocatello posted on its social media that May 10 was its last day. The owners did not say why the restaurant was closing but thanked all of their customers that have visited since it opened in 2021. The Garcia's location Idaho Falls will remain open.

Tags

Local News

