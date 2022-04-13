One of country music’s biggest acts is returning to the area for one last major concert.
Garth Brooks has sold over 157 million records and the June 18concert at Rice-Eccles Stadium is his only return date in North America.
Tickets go on sale Friday, April 22 at 10:00 a.m. Mountain time on ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks.
You can also call the Garth Brooks like at Ticketmaster, 1-877-654-2784.
And you can use the Ticketmaster app on your mobile device.
All seats are reserved and are $94.95 each and are all inclusive.
When Garth Brooks played Salt Lake in 2021, tickets sold out in under 30 minutes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.