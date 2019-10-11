Gas prices across Idaho have risen slightly this past week but this will change in the weeks ahead.
Statewide prices have gone up two cents per gallon this week to $2.74 per gallon, which is much lower than a year ago where they were over $3 per gallon.
Any increases that we have seen should taper off in the weeks ahead and continue through winter.
Patrick DeHaan, Head of Petroleum Analysis at GasBuddy said, "We usually see gas prices inching lower starting in autumn and that lasts through winter as oil demand and gasoline demand both taper off. We also have switched back too cheaper winter gasoline as well."
A trade deal with china could spike gas prices briefly due to the fact that there is more optimism surrounding the economy.
