It feels like just yesterday gas prices were under $1.80 per gallon and now they're well over the $2.00 mark.
In Idaho and nationally gas prices continue to rise, with Idaho’s average price up $0.11 in the past week to $2.19 per gallon.
Locally in Pocatello prices vary from as low as $2.16 per gallon at Costco to as high as $2.31 per gallon at Chevron.
Last month prices were averaging $1.77 per gallon.
In some areas, the price per gallon of diesel is starting to become less than that of gasoline.
Patrick De Haan, Head of Petroleum Analysis, GasBuddy said, "Semi-trucks, school buses, drilling rigs that are out in the West all consume a lot of diesel and with schools being done for the year with many semis off the road with the economy slowing down, diesel demand has plummeted."
While it may seem like a huge increase, last year at this time gas prices were around $1.00 higher at $3.15 per gallon.
