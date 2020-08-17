Gas Prices Declining

The Price of gas has fallen in Idaho.
According to Gas Buddy’sdaily survey, Idaho gas prices have fallen 2.1 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.37 a gallon.
Gas prices in Idaho are 5.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 43.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Gas Buddy price reports say the cheapest station in Idaho is priced at $1.95 a gallon, while the most expensive is $273 a gallon.
“We still are much lower than we were a year ago, about 40 cents a gallon lower than last year and that’s because we still are seeing a pretty big impact to gasoline demand which is about 15 percent lower than last year, so there’s still a long room to go for gasoline demand to increase back to normal,” says Patrick De Haan, Patrick DeHaan, Head of Petroleum Analysis, Gas Buddy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.