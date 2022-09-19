The prices at the pump have dropped again as we come to the end of summer.
According to AAA, prices in Idaho have dropped another six cents this week.
The average price of regular gas in the Gem State is $4.41 per gallon, which is six cents less than a week ago and 26 cents less than a month ago, but 64 cents more expensive than a year ago.
The national average currently sits at $3.68 per gallon.
Idaho currently ranks 7th in the nation for most expensive gas, following California, Hawaii, Nevada, Oregon, Alaska, and Washington.
Here’s a look at Idaho gas prices as of September 19:
Boise - $4.51
Coeur d’Alene - $4.16
Franklin - $4.34
Idaho Falls - $4.35
Lewiston - $4.13
Pocatello - $4.43
Rexburg - $4.46
Twin Falls - $4.44
