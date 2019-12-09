Gas prices have taken a sharp dip across Idaho within the past month, averaging $2.83 per gallon.
Within the past week they fell about five cents per gallon, and over the past month have fallen just over nine cents per gallon.
This was due to a large increase in gasoline inventories, which could have offset OPEC’s cut in oil production for now.
Typically gas prices continue to lower within the last three weeks of the year, but this could change due to a lingering trade deal with China.
Patrick DeHaan, Head of Petroleum Analysis, GasBuddy said, "If the trade deal does go through there could be a future impact to gas prices depending on the scope of the deal. If there is no deal prices may go down simply because it could drag down the economy thus causing oil demand to be weaker."
Idaho's average cost per gallon is still about $0.26 more per gallon than the national average price of gas which is $2.57 per gallon.
