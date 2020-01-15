Despite increased tensions with Iran, gas prices have fallen recently across Idaho.
Gas prices in the last week statewide across Idaho have dropped 3.5 cents compared to last week averaging $2.60 per gallon.
It was feared that Iran would attack oil infrastructures like it did last year and inflate gas prices, but that in turn did not happen and fortunately the escalated tensions between the United States and Iran did not even impact motorists.
Patrick DeHaan, Head of Petroleum Analysis at GasBuddy said, "And as we head into the rest of January and February, gasoline demand is typically among weakest for the year. And that will likely help push prices down in fact oil prices are moving down as well after U.S. oil inventories have remained fairly strong."
The price per gallon in Idaho is just 2 cents higher than the national average of $2.58 per gallon.
