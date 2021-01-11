Idaho Gas Prices are unchanged in the past week.
Averaging $2.19 a gallon, according to GasBuddy.
Gas prices in Idaho are 4.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 43.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 4.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.31 on Monday.
The national average is up 14.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 27.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
