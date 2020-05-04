Gas prices across Idaho have continued to go down, but some cities are higher priced than others.
In the past week gas prices have continued to fall in Idaho from $1.83 to $1.76 per gallon in the past week, which is exactly what the national average is.
For the first time in 10 weeks, the national average has gone up along with the trend in gasoline demand.
While prices have dropped, Pocatello has higher prices than Idaho Falls per gallon.
In Pocatello the price per gallon averages at $1.85 and in Idaho Falls it's $1.55.
Experts say this all has to do with competition.
Patrick De Haan, Head of Petroleum Analysis, GasBuddy said, "That is Idaho Falls there's been more of an aggressive level of competition that has driven prices down lower than what you're seeing in Pocatello. So a lot of this really has to do with stations being aggressive and there's less aggressive competition right now in Pocatello than Idaho Falls."
There may be a slight increase in gas prices by Memorial Day Weekend across the nation with more states opening up and the demand for gas also increasing.
