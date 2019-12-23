Gas prices have been in a downward trend the past two months as we close out 2019.
Average prices in Idaho have dropped up to eight cents per gallon in certain areas, averaging $2.75 statewide and have been dropping consistently over the past two months.
Gas prices have had a good end to the year due to the decline in demand for gasoline which has increased the supply, but gas prices will likely lower for just one more month.
Patrick DeHaan, Head of Petroleum Analysis, GasBuddy said, "Going into 2020 prices will do their normal seasonal move up starting in February lasting through perhaps April or May but for those who kind of want a yearly assessment of hat 2020 will look like it will likely be very similar to this year."
The national average price of gas for 2019 is 22 cents higher than a year ago, sitting at $2.53 per gallon.
