If you plan on traveling by car for Thanksgiving, the prices at the pump will be the lowest you’ve seen in years.
According to AAA, prices at the pump are expected to reach a 5 year low, being the cheapest they have been since 2015.
This is a good thing, considering 95% of those traveling for thanksgiving are planning a road trip.
The average price per gallon in the Gem State is around $2.30 per gallon, which is five cents lower an a month ago, and almost 70 cents cheaper than one year ago.
The future of gas prices heavily relies on the pandemic and a successful vaccine.
Matthew Conde, Public & Government Affairs Director, AAA Idaho said, "If there's a vaccine, and if that vaccine starts to be widely distributed it's going put some confidence back into the market and that means oil and gas prices may start to go up but it will be fairly modest compared to the overall demand it’s going to take some time."
AAA is expected to rescue over 400,000 drivers this travel period, with the two biggest issues being from tires and dead batters both of which you should check before your trip.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.